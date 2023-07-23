Town approves contract for Yowell Meadow Park skate park updates

Nearly a year after a citizen approached the town in the hopes of improving the space, plans are in place to construct updates to Yowell Meadow Park’s skate park.
During a meeting on July 11, Culpeper Town Council approved a contract with Artisan Skateparks of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina to be entered into their queue of projects with the anticipation of construction towards the end of 2024.
The Town reached out to Artisan Skateparks because they have previously worked on the design and construction of the facility to examine what could be done. A conceptual plan was conceived by Artisan and modified slightly to meet the approval of the local skater community.
Last year, Culpeper resident Dorien Williams attended a town meeting to discuss potential improvements to the skatepark. Williams, who hosts kids on Saturday mornings at the park for free lessons, asked that the grinding rails be removed and additions be made to help riders learn such as manual pads, a quarter pipe with a bank and stair set as well as benches so parents can watch their children.
Lessons are free, but donations are accepted and given to area groups such as Services to Abused Families, Inc (SAFE).
Students, ranging in ages from 4 to 24, follow William’s lead as he teaches them balance, how to ride and, eventually, how to ride the pipe. He even uses his lessons to get more advanced involved in teaching others who may be having a bit of trouble.
“I know that a lot of kids want to come down but with the stigma of how skateboarders are that’s been put out there,” Williams said last year. “My main goal from starting was to get more kids involved…and making more parents comfortable.”
The conceptual plan was presented to the Town’s Parks & Recreation Commission last August and was recommended for approval. The plan was included within the Culpeper 2030 Plan, the Town’s FY24-28 Capital Improvement Program as well as the FY24 budget.
The Town has allocated $210,000 in the FY24 Budget for the project - $175,000 for the project with a 20% contingency of an additional $35,000.
Artisan will serve as the park designer and contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.