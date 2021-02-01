While the town managed to produce a budget that essentially broke even this fiscal year, Town Manager Chris Hively recently warned that the financial storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic has not passed.
“I guess one way of looking at it, we kind of dodged a bullet for FY21 based on a lot of hard work...But we’re no way into green pastures. Revenues are still down and how long it’s going to take get out of this pandemic, you know, who knows,” he said.
He noted that the town weathered the pandemic thanks to expense reductions and using $1.1 in reserves to fund the budget. He explained that, along with $1.4 million in relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Securities Act, made this fiscal year look “kind of like a normal year.”
While Hively said he hopes “we’ll continue to see this manna coming from up high to help the local level,” there has been no indication the town will receive additional assistance. The result, he said, is “a lot of unknowns.”
“I think FY22 is going to be a difficult year, as difficult, or more,” Hively said.
As the economy recovers, Hively noted that “we may see a point where revenues kind of recover….but increases in expenses haven’t really slowed down.”
“So I think it’s gonna be several years after we get out of COVID that we’re still going to see the impact of this thing,” he said.
Councilman Jon Russell inquired whether staff has considered what financial impact the potential legalization of marijuana in Virginia would have on the town. While there have not been significant discussions surrounding the matter, Hively said he is monitoring the situation and it could have a “significant impact” - both positive and negative.
