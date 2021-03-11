As the Culpeper Town Council was reviewing budgetary plans for the upcoming fiscal year during a March 11 meeting, Councilman Keith Brown broached the notion of reducing personal property taxes.
An approximate breakdown of current annual personal property tax collections include:
- Vehicles: $1,081
- Computer equipment: 381,000
- Business equipment (other than computers): $198,000
- Heavy trucks and tractor-trailers: $19,000
- Campers: $10,000
- Trailers: $10,000
- Recreational vehicles: $5,000
- Boats: $3,550
- Outside signs: $50
Councilman Jon Russell asked: “Can anyone make a justification for taxing people over and over on the things that they own.” He described personal property taxes as “unjust,” “anti-business,” “very antiquated,” and “asinine.”
Personal property taxes, Russell said, should be removed or phased out.
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis noted that the town has a long-term approach to reducing personal property taxes.
Town Manager Chris Hively said the town is currently on pace to pay off its debt service by 2030. This, he said, could open the door for a property tax reduction. Finance Director Howard Kartel explained a covenant debt agreement prohibits the town from paying off its debt before 2026. Hively added that the town will hopefully become debt free before 2030.
With that said, Mayor Michael Olinger suggested that the town “follow the plan.” Rimeikis agreed, saying that “sounds like a plan to me.”
Instead of waiting, Brown said it would be a “good faith effort” if the town cut personal property taxes by 10% this year. The town would lose about $137,000 of tax revenue in that scenario, which Brown said is “very doable.”
Councilwoman Meghan Taylor said that Hively already presented a plan demonstrating “a good faith effort.” She added that the coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing. While Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding helped the town last year, she said “we don’t know what’s coming this year.”
While many employers have not provided salary increases, Brown noted that town employees are due a 2% raise. While Brown said he believes in taking care of employees, his main priority is “taking care of everybody.” A 10% reduction in personal property taxes, he added, would not negatively impact the town’s debt payments.
Regarding the argument to immediately reduce personal property taxes, Rimeikis said “I don’t know where your math is coming from but I think it’s missing some elements of reality.”
Russell responded that Hively’s plan is “what the government would like to do” while “I’m making the argument for what the taxpayers would like to do.”
Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey noted that personal property taxes go into the general fund.
“So eliminating them, whenever that happens - as long as we have the money that we need in the general fund - that doesn’t necessarily take away anything,” she said.
Hively said that is correct but “the question is sustainability.”
"We've had a very good run - we had a very good economy until this pandemic hit. It’s hard to look in the crystal ball. Are we gonna come out of this pandemic and have just as strong of an economy as we had in 2019? Or is it gonna be a more drawn out, poor economy where we won’t see as much revenue?” Hively asked.
Councilman Billy Yowell said cutting personal property taxes “is a very worthy topic to talk about.” Cutting revenue, he added, could present problems if an issue arises with the economy, which “puts the pressure back on the council to have to increase real estate taxes, which I think we all don’t want to do."
If the town cuts personal property taxes, Rimeikis said the town should have a plan instead of it being a “symbolic effort.”
As an alternative to cutting personal property taxes across the board, Councilman Keith Price suggested instead perhaps cutting them for certain items primarily used in business operations such as heavy trucks and tractor-trailers.
Russell suggested that the town cut personal property taxes for heavy trucks, campers, tractor-trailers, boats, RVs and outside signs. This would eliminate about $47,600 in town revenue. Clancey responded that it doesn’t hurt to have the conversation, even if it is just part of a long-term goal.
Rimeikis asked if anybody recalled former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore’s “no car tax” campaign promise.
If the council opts to cut personal property taxes, Hively suggested removing $50,000 from either reserve funds or the town’s road paving budget.
The town council will continue discussing personal property taxes at future meetings.
Here are screenshots of some council members' posts on their public Facebook pages after the meeting:
