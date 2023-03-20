Town council greenlights pedestrian bridge in Culpeper

In a split vote on March 14, the Culpeper Town Council approved a bid for over $3.5 million for the construction of a pedestrian bridge and public restrooms in Culpeper’s Downtown Depot District.
Called the Culpeper Station Pedestrian Bridge, the design of the project was initiated in November 2020 and completed in October 2022. Construction bids were received and opened on Jan. 25, with Taft Construction of Culpeper submitting the lowest bid in the total amount of $3,581,000.
The 102-foot pre-engineered pedestrian bridge would be outfitted with two towers with elevators, stairs and restroom facility.
Despite the lowest bid coming in higher than the estimated project cost of $1.5 million developed two years ago, town staff recommended its acceptance.
The extreme rise in cost can be attributed to inflation in the construction market, increased demand in construction services and supply chain disruptions.
Because of the increase, staff also recommended increasing the budget by an additional $419,000 for railroad inspection costs and construction contingency, increasing the project budget by $2.5 million.
The acceptance of this bid increased the total General Fund project cost from $3,360,100 to $5,860,100 for the E. Spencer Street Public Parking project, which includes the parking lot construction, pedestrian bridge, road improvements and park space.
Council member Pranas Rimeikis voiced his opposition to the project, citing its increase in cost.
