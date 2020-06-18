Town creates Culpeper Cares Small Business Recovery Grant

Town Council passed the Culpeper Cares Small Business Recovery Grant fund on June 9 to support small businesses affected by COVID-19.
The aim of the fund is to award cash grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 in a timely and efficient manner.
Culpeper Cares will offer grants to qualified businesses that will not have to be repaid. The grant application process will begin in early July.
Business Eligibility Requirements:
1. Must be a licensed and operating business entity in the Town of Culpeper
2. Must have a physical location in the Town of Culpeper
3. Must have 0-50 full-time equivalent employees
4. Must have less than $2 million in gross annual receipts for the 2019 calendar year
5. Must be able to demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19
6. Must be for-profit businesses. Nonprofit organizations are not eligible; and franchise establishments are not eligible unless locally owned and operated
7. Must be current on taxes as of March 1.
8. Must have been in operation for over one year
9. Must complete an online application form, certify that all answers are true and accurate, provide a completed W-9 form and financial documentation that certifies the business’s revenue and projected impact related to COVID-19, and agree to the program’s terms and conditions
The following businesses are ineligible:
• Banks and financial institutions
• Nonprofits
• Franchise businesses, except those that are locally (Town of Culpeper) owned and operated
Culpeper Cares Grant Interest Form
Click here to complete the Culpeper Cares grant interest form. This is NOT the
grant application. Officials will use the information captured in the interest form to notify businesses when the grant application is available in early July. This is a required step in the process. The application will be an online form, backed by Lenderfit, which businesses have to be invited to. The interest form generates the invitation.
