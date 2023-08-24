Culpeper Town Council voted during a meeting on Aug. 8 to modify an agreement with Culpeper Human Services to provide services for 12 cremation burials for the medically needy.
Culpeper Human Services accepts donations to provide indigent "burial interment" to those who are medically needy, according to CHS Executive Director Lisa Peacock.
The difference between a burial and interment lies in whether the person has been cremated prior to burial. Interment involves putting a person's cremated remains in a permanent resting place.
In the past, CHS had provided this service to 10 to 12 people per year, however, so far, within the first six months of 2023, they have had and honored over 12 requests so far, Peacock said.
Peacock explained CHS a very detailed policy on eligibility for this program and there is an application process.
Through their partnership with Founds and Clore English funeral homes, they donate their services to assist with the burial or cremation preparation of indigent individuals.
In previous agreements, the Town vowed to provide four burials per year within Fairview Cemetery, however, due to an increase in requests for this service, the Town will provide 12 cremation burials.
“With the increase in costs for burials versus cremations, and the limited space available in the cemetery, we agreed with the Town Administration that it would be prudent to change the policy to only permit cremations to provide more burial plot space for cremains (cremated remains) in the cemetery as eventually there will be a space limitation if we don't take this course of action now,” Peacock explained.
“We would be happy to accept donations for cremations, internment and are so appreciative to the Town of Culpeper for making sure medically needy people are treated with dignity and respect by being provided with a final resting place.”
