The town is seeking to aid small-, women- and minority-owned businesses through the SWaM Business Grant Program.
The grant, which is provided through a state community development block grant, offers a maximum of $10,000 or six months of rent and mortgage costs for town and county businesses.
Applicants who are awarded the grant must supply supporting documentation, and then the business will be reimbursed for rent or mortgage cost.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yy7uoc6k to complete an interest form, which is not an application.
"We will use the information captured in the interest form to notify you when the grant application opens. This is a required step in the process. The application will be an online form, which you have to be invited to. This interest form generates your invitation," a town news release states.
Applications will be available Jan. 29–Feb. 16.
Preference will be given to SWaM-certified businesses, but certification is not required. For more information on the certification, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4j49z2c.
For eligibility information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4p63qt7.
For more information, contact the Town of Culpeper Economic Development and Tourism Department at 540-727-0611 or CulpeperRecovers@culpeperva.gov.
