Town of Culpeper announces response to coronavirus

Culpeper Town Manager Christopher Hively has made the following announcement regarding Culpeper's local monitoring of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Town of Culpeper is closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and staying aware of potential risks posed by its spread. We continue to monitor alerts from the Culpeper County E911 Center, Virginia Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, we are working with our community partners in a team effort to prepare for an organized response to this pandemic.
The Town of Culpeper provides vital services to our customers. It is our responsibility to provide services safely and reliably to the general public. Town operations staff work with the Culpeper County E911 Center to provide vital services to the community during emergency events as well as ensuring continuity of law enforcement, water, wastewater, electric, sanitation and other critical services.
We have an equally important responsibility at this time to minimize the spread of the coronavirus by educating employees and exercising plans that reduce the potential for exposure. We will ensure that Town operations are prepared for responding to a widespread outbreak and have taken the following precautions:
Reviewed and updated response plans to ensure continuity of service.
Assessed supply needs, secured provisions and materials, reviewed staffing plans, and are coordinating with vendors and other government agencies.
Expanded information technology (IT) capabilities in support of an increase in employees working remotely.
Limited access to Town facilities to the extent possible while meeting public service needs.
Restricted non-essential travel.
Educated employees about basic hygiene and social distancing practices at home and at work that prevent the spread of the virus.
Current Town plans are to continue with scheduled Committee and Council Meetings but some meetings may be canceled if the topics are not time sensitive. By law these meetings are open to the public but as a courtesy to the public and to minimize potential exposure during this pandemic response, comments may be sent to the Town in advance of the meeting and read into the record by the Clerk of Council. Comments may be mailed or E-mailed, attention Clerk’s Office, ClerksOffice@culpeperva.gov.
We have closed the Visitor Center, primarily due to the low volume of visitation at this time. The Visitor Center staff are still working and may be directed to assist in other more essential functions as may arise in the future.
All other Town Offices remain open to the public but access beyond the lobby is restricted as a social distancing measure to protect both the public and staff.
We also know that Town utility customers and taxpayers may need additional assistance during this period regarding their accounts and making payments. The Town Treasurer’s office remains available to support the public and can be reached during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday by calling (540) 829-8220, or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.