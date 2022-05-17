The Town of Culpeper’s Economic Development and Tourism Office announced Tuesday the addition of Tori Buell and Nicole Warner to its team.
Buell, who will work as the Business Development and Program Manager, is a graduate from Virginia Tech with a degree in Communications. She has over eight years of experience in digital marketing, communications, production and business development in the non-profit and private industry sectors.
Warner, who will work as Communications and Marketing Manager, brings with her over ten years of professional public relations, marketing and communication experience in the tourism and hospitality industry. Nicole holds a bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Event Management from George Mason University and is currently an active member of the Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA).
“We are excited to have Tori and Nicole join the team, their collective experience, knowledge and skills will allow us to increase our efforts showcasing Culpeper as an ideal place to live, visit and build a business,” said Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the Town of Culpeper Paige Read. “Focusing on tourism and development as local businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, these roles will be vital in boosting economic growth and visitation for Culpeper in years to come.”
The newly created Business Development and Program Manager & Communications and Marketing Manager positions align with the goals of expanding the Town’s tourism and economic development long-term sustainability programs, community character and economic viability.
For more information on the Town of Culpeper and Visit Culpeper, VA, go online to www.culpeperva.gov/ or visitculpeperva.com/.
