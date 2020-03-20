Town of Culpeper closing buildings to the public until further notice

The Town of Culpeper announces the closures of all Town buildings to the public, beginning 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, until further notice. The action is in response to continued concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The closures apply only to areas accessed by the public. Staff will continue working Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of citizens and employees,” said Town Manager Chris Hively. “The closures will help control the spread of the virus, while allowing us to continue providing services to citizens online, via phone, and by appointment, if necessary.”
Utility and tax customers who can only make payments by cash, should contact the Treasurer’s Office to make arrangements. Customers should also contact the Treasurer’s Office to discuss payment options if unable to pay their bills on time. The Treasurer’s Office can be reached at (540) 829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
Culpeper County and Town parks have closed playgrounds and pavilions through May 9.
Effective March 16, the Culpeper Police Department lobby was closed to the public. The community room events have been rescheduled or postponed until May 1. If assistance is needed during regular business hours, the vestibule will be available with instructions on how to get assistance or you can call (540) 727-3430.
"We encourage you to think local during these uncertain times. The public can show community support by continuing to patron local businesses that offer online shopping, curb-side pickup and delivery, or by purchasing a gift card for future use. While this is a difficult time, we remain optimistic and know that our community is resilient. We are stronger together, and we will endure – together," Hively said.
Online Services Residents may access services online in several ways on the Town’s website (www.culpeperva.gov):
• Via Online Services (https://www.culpeperva.gov/Government/Online- Services) where citizens may pay utility bills, real estate and property taxes bills, and parking tickets, as well as purchase boating and fishing permits.
• Applications, Permits, and Other Documents (https://www.culpeperva.gov/Government/Forms-Center)
• OnlineGIS maps (https://www.culpeperva.gov/Government/Information- Technology-GIS/Mapping-GIS) will be available
• Employment Opportunities are online at https://www.culpeperva.gov/Jobs
Phone Services As always, the Town of Culpeper is standing by, ready to answer phone calls. Please contact the appropriate department directly using the information below.
• Treasurer’s Office: 540-829-8220
• Police Department: 540-727-3430
• Public Services: 540-825-0285
• Light & Power: 540-825-8165
• Planning and Community Development: 540-829-8260
• Tourism & Economic Development: 540-727-0611
• Human Resources: 540-829-8290
• Town Clerk: 540-829-8240
• Town Manager: 540-829-8250
The Town of Culpeper continues to reassess the evolving situation daily by remaining in frequent contact with the Virginia Department of Health through the Culpeper County Department of Emergency Management, and will provide updates to the community to include notifying the public if there are any changes to these procedures.
The CDC recommends following these preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including COVID-19:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from others.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
