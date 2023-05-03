Town of Culpeper’s tourism, economic development wins two awards

The Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations (VADMO) awarded the Town of Culpeper’s Tourism and Economic Development team two Virgo Awards for ‘Tourism Professional of the Year’ and ‘Niche Tourism’ at their annual Spring symposium held in Suffolk, VA.
VADMO’s Annual Virgo awards pay tribute to individuals, groups, businesses and destination marketing organizations that significantly contribute to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s economy through tourism promotion and development.
The ‘Niche Tourism’ Virgo Award is given to a destination that has created a creative and successful tourism initiative that showcases a destination’s niche tourism market. This award was received as a result of the newly launched Right the Record program, which aimed to raise awareness regarding the vast wealth of African American history and heritage within the community and celebrate African American History in Culpeper, Virginia. The African American Heritage Alliance (AAHA) worked with the Town of Culpeper to create this unique experience inspired by these untold stories.
“We are honored to be the recipient of this years ‘Niche Tourism’ Virgo Award,” said President of the African American Heritage Alliance Michelle Tutt. “People are indeed drawn to real life stories. They reveal mysteries and inspire. We hope the stories told through the Right the Record project will invite visitors in and bring a new found understanding and appreciation for this part of our community’s culture and history.”
The Town of Culpeper acknowledged the core members of the African American Heritage Alliance, without whom the Right the Record project would not exist: Angela Chapman, Simone Logan, Zann Nelson and Michelle Tutt.
The second Virgo Award for ‘Tourism Professional of the Year’ was awarded to Paige Read, Culpeper Tourism and Town Economic Development Director, for her impact on tourism in the community through creativity, teamwork, and leadership. Serving as the Director of Economic Development and Tourism since 2014, this award not only acknowledges Read’s consistent ability to seek out and secure state and federal grant funding to boost marketing and development in The Town of Culpeper, Culpeper County & regional initiatives but also recognizes her ongoing tourism product development efforts in the community as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.