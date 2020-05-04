Town of Culpeper warns of local utility scam

Utility customers in the Town of Culpeper have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as the utility company and demanding immediate payment for a meter replacement or their power will be disconnected.
The caller also stated they were a contractor performing work for the town.
The Town of Culpeper does not contact customers by phone or in person asking for confidential information, nor does the town threaten disconnection for immediate payment in cash, with pre-paid cards, or by payment at local money transfer merchants.
Here are some ways to protect yourself from scams:
1. If someone calls you pretending to be a utility representative and you feel pressured to provide payment or personal information; capture the phone number and then hang up and call the Treasurer’s office at (540) 829-8220 to confirm your account and whether a payment is due. You may also contact us by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
2. If you are approached by someone in person claiming to be from the utility or “Power Company,” always ask for a company-issued picture I.D.
3. Scams are not limited to impersonating a utility company. For more information on the wide range of scams, visit the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Stopper.
Any business or individual contacted with this type of scam, or any other type, is asked to contact the Police Department at (540) 727-3430.
