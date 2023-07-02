Town of Culpeper's Fourth of July events

Town of Culpeper's Fourth of July Celebration will include a plethora of family friendly events all day long including a car show and fireworks.
List of events:
- Culpeper Freedom 5K Race - 8:30AM-9:45AM at Culpeper Baptist Church (loops around Yowell Meadow Park & returns to church)
- Children's kayaks - 10:00AM-3:00PM at Yowell Meadow Park
- FREEDOM Car & Bike Show- 10:00AM-3:00PM at Downtown East Davis Street
- Museum of Culpeper History - 10:00AM-4:00PM at 113 S. Commerce Street
- Food and Craft Vendors - 11:00AM-8:00PM at Yowell Meadow Park
- Patriotic Presentation - 1:00PM-2:00PM at Yowell Meadow Park's Charters of Freedom Monument
- Moonbounces, Rock Wall & Fellows Hayrides - 11:00AM-6:00PM at Yowell Meadow Park
- Steel Peach Band - 2:30PM-6:30PM at Yowell Meadow Park
Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Rockwater Park.
For safety concerns, the public will not be allowed at Rockwater Park beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks cannot be viewed from Yowell Meadow Park.
