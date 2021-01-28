Although it may not seem like it - with freezing temperatures, chilling winds and predicted snowfall - spring is near. So, the town is preparing to reinstall the parklets that provide outdoor dining opportunities with updated guidelines.
The parklets first appeared downtown shortly after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak after the town purchased them for $94,000. Paige Read, tourism and economic development director, said during a Jan. 28 Town Council meeting that a possible timeframe for the parklets this year is late March-November.
“We had some excellent feedback and some wonderful participation during our initial year in 2020 and there were some lessons learned,” she said.
This year, Read recommended that parklets be available exclusively to restaurants and foodservice businesses. She added that parklets are intended to be inviting to the public and usable by anyone, not just patrons of a particular business.
“If someone is just simply walking down the street and they want to be able to sit and enjoy the space on Davis [Street] or wherever they’re placed, that is going to be 100% permitted and encouraged,” she said.
Other guidelines she recommended include that parklets are opened 80% of weekly daylight hours. Additionally, trash should be cleaned and flowerbeds properly maintained. She also recommended that the town approve any signage.
If a parklet is not maintained, Page suggested its removal upon a second violation.
“We really want to make sure that there is no room for uninviting or blight,” she said.
Page recommended that the parklets be given to businesses under a maintenance agreement opposed to the possibility of collecting rent. The town council agreed that the parklets should not be leased.
Five parklets - three doubles and two singles - are available and all downtown businesses will receive proper and timely notice to apply. The parklets will be doled out on a first-come-first-serve basis assuming a location passes site analysis.
Factors that could prevent a business from not receiving a parklet include proximity to a corner or crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.