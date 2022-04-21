Due to an increase in fuel costs, Town of Culpeper residents will see a rise in their electric utility bills.
Dominion Energy Virginia notified Town of Culpeper Light & Power Utility that there will be an increase in the Fuel Adjustment Factor charge from
$0.01439/kWh to $0.02264/kWh.
The Fuel Adjustment Factor is a pass-through charge direct to electric utility customers at the rate assessed by Dominion Energy Virginia.
This charge is included in all Town of Culpeper electric utility bills, and will result in an average increase of $8.25 to the average residential customer electric bill using 1,000/kWh per month, or approximately 7% of the total electric charges.
This increase will be effective on utility bills dated after May 1.
Town of Culpeper Light & Power is a member of the Virginia Municipal Electric Association (VMEA) cooperative, which negotiates rates and purchases power from Dominion Energy Virginia on behalf of its member municipal Light & Power utilities.
