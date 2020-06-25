Traffic to begin using Warrenton southern interchange on U.S. 29

The new grade-separated interchange at the intersection of U.S. 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) — one of the busiest intersections along U.S. 29 in Fauquier County — partially opened to traffic this week.
The ramp from southbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 toward Warrenton opened to traffic on June 22 in the afternoon. Most of the other ramps, the bridge and the two roundabouts opened on June 23 but one ramp is not built and will require a detour.
Traffic will begin to use the new interchange instead of the traffic signal to access Warrenton, Lord Fairfax Community College, the landfill, nearby homes, businesses and U.S. 15/17/29.
Motorists on northbound Route 15/17/29 will exit to Warrenton via the right lane instead of the left turn lanes at the traffic signal. Drivers will continue through the new roundabouts, over the bridge and into Warrenton.
All existing turn lanes closed on June 23 and the traffic signal will be removed.
Temporary Detour
via Meetze Road
With the interchange partially open to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal.
While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound U.S. 15/17/29 to U.S. 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.
The acceleration ramp from southbound U.S. Business 15/17/29, coming from Warrenton, to southbound Route 15/17/29, toward Opal, opened on June 23. Motorists on the west (Warrenton) side of the project can use this ramp via the right lane to access southbound Route 15/17/29 and will not need to use the detour. The detour will be in place for about three months.
Project Information
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange utilizing two roundabouts connecting all points of travel.
Until the project is complete by Nov. 25 motorists should watch for workers near the travel lanes while the remaining project tasks are completed.
The shared use path and the new park and ride lot with 20 commuter parking spaces on Lord Fairfax Road are still under construction.
More information about the project, including roundabout driving tips, can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
