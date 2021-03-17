Trinity Senior Village, located just over the Culpeper County line in Orange, recently cut the ribbon on its new assisted living facility.
The property includes the assisted living facility and a memory care facility that is expected to open sometime in April. Owners Ken and Barb Tomayko purchased the land and constructed the two buildings to fill a much-needed service gap in the area.
Denice Caswell, Trinity Senior Village’s director of sales and marketing, explained the facilities were “designed and built to be very homelike opposed to the big communities that can be too much for some people.” Each facility has 19 private suites and four shared suites while the land has room for one or two more buildings if a certain occupancy percentage is reached.
The assisted living facility is for those who need a little bit of help with daily activities such as bathing or dressing. The memory care facility has more built-in security measures and is designed for those with conditions such as dementia or alzheimers.
In addition to common amenities such as a gym and salon, Caswell explained that Trinity Senior Village has unique state-of-the-art technology such as a Care Predict wristband. This versatile device serves as a roomkey and has a button to call staff. Over time, the wristband also monitors the wearer’s eating habits, gait and bathroom patterns.
“If there’s changes in that, a report is generated and staff will be aware of some differences to possibly prevent something down the road,” Caswell said. “So and so may have a urinary tract infection or they may exhibit some weight loss down the road if we’re not proactive in their diet.”
The facility also features a large touch screen monitor loaded with over 4,000 activities including games, puzzles, art, literature, Bible study and more.
“Each person can pick out activities that they enjoy. We create a page for them so they can easily access those activities,” Caswell said, adding that the device also can gear activities towards those with memory issues.
The facility accepts residents from anywhere as Caswell noted that many adult children have expressed interest in moving their parents who currently live out of state to the facility. Depending on which building a resident is in and whether they are in a shared sweet, monthly fees range from $5,995 -$6,995
