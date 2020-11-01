Sometime after a Saturday Republican rally near Buffalo Wild Wings in the Town of Culpeper, a large political campaign sign donning the images of President Donald Trump and 7th Congressional candidate Nick Freitas was damaged by what appears to be a series of slashes with a knife.
According to a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, up to $2,000 is being offered “for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution” of those responsible for the damage.
The vandalized sign was located near the intersection of Nalles Mill and Brandy roads where the Saturday rally featuring prominent area Republicans was held. The political sign was attached to a trailer and served as a backdrop to speakers at the event.
The sign belongs to the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
Marshall Keene, the committee's chairman, told the Culpeper Times that the reward is being offered by him, the committee and other community members. Keene added that the sign and its accessories are worth over $1,000. He explained that the damage was discovered when the trailer's owner came to retrieve the sign, at which point the Sheriff's Office was notified.
Keene said via text message that the vandalism is an "unfortunate situation."
"We held a peaceful rally in support and encouragement of our candidates and those who support those candidates. Many volunteer hours and money was put into the event that was an incredible success. For individual(s) to destroy property of another simply because they disagree politically is disheartening. Unfortunately, there are many violent leftist who think this behavior is OK," he said.
Keene added that he is "super proud of those who attended yesterday and acted like true Americans."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 540-727-7900. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.