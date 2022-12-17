Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills

Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun.
Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
As a result of the arrests, 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized along with a handgun. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $125,000.
Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Thomas was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.
Rector and Thomas were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond, VSP said.
Rector is a known gang member and is being investigated for a probation violation, VSP continued.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.