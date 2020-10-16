Two individuals were arrested after a Thursday night shooting without any injuries near Highview Court, according to a Culpeper Police Department news release.
Chakan Clore, 34, of Culpeper, was charged on a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm and she was released on a permitted warrant. Trajon Taylor, 19, of Hampton, was charged on a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm, one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon and summonsed for marijuana possession. He was released on an unsecured bond.
Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Highview Court in response to several reported gunshots, according to the release. After an investigation that included evidence collection and witness interviews, the release states Clore and Taylor were arrested.
The release states that Clore “arrived at a family member’s residence to find two groups of people involved in a confrontation.” Clore, who the release states has a legal concealed carry permit, “fired two shots in an alleged attempt to disburse the groups.” The release adds that “at some point, Taylor also fired several rounds from his gun.” He fled but was located nearby while Clore returned to the scene and cooperated with officers.
The investigation is ongoing and seemingly an isolated incident with no threat to the community, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Norma McGuckin at 540-727-3430 ext. 5580 or tips@culpeperva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or online at culpeperpd.org.
