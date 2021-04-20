Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. The crash occurred Sunday, April 19th, at 10:04 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) 3 tenths of a mile South of Route 676 (Beverly Ford Rd).
A 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Southbound 2004 Honda Pilot.
The driver of the Subaru, Michael K. Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Ratzenberger was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Honda, Jose B. Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Hernandez Solis was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the Honda, a 19-year-old female, and 47-year-old female suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. The 47-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.
A third passenger in the Honda, a 5-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was in a proper child restraint device.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.