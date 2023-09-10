Come celebrate the U. S. Constitution’s 236th birthday of at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Yowell Meadow Park.
The event, which will be held beside the Charters of Freedom Minutemen monument, will feature The American Heritage Girls reciting the Preamble to the Constitution and the announcement of the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution poster contest.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy an honor guard, music by the Culpeper Middle School band and chorus, soloist, Mel White and speaker, Dale Corey.
