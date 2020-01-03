U.S. Republican Senate Candidate Daniel Gade is coming to the Culpeper GOP HQ this Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. This event is part of his multi-day swing through the state. Everyone is welcome to join, eat some food and ask Daniel about his life and campaign. The Culpeper GOP headquarters is located at 402 S. Main St., Culpeper.
