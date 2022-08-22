The University of Maryland Global Campus and Germanna Community College announced a transfer partnership as part of GCC’s College Everywhere program.
The partnership increases the affordability of a bachelor’s degree for GCC students taking classes in its accelerated online College Everywhere program, and in turn, expands the reach of UMGC’s over 125 online academic programs.
“We’re gratified to partner with UMGC, which has a great tradition of delivering quality online classes, to allow our students to go from our accelerated, 100 percent online College Everywhere program to earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees quickly and affordably,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson.
Through the transfer partnership, students in the accelerated program are eligible for a discount on tuition and no application fee for new applicants. The partnership allows students to transfer a minimum of 60 credits when they complete an associate degree with guaranteed admission to a UMGC bachelor’s degree program in a complementary field of study.
Employees, spouses, and dependents of GCC are also eligible to participate in these benefits.
“We are excited to partner with Germanna Community College to expand access to quality and affordable bachelor’s programs,” said Blakely Pomietto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at UMGC. “Knowing from the start that you can pursue a four-year degree with a reduced tuition rate is great motivation for new students.”
Germanna's College Everywhere program was born out of necessity during height of the pandemic. Gullickson credited the appeal of a streamlined, completely online, affordable one-year path to an associate degree that transfers to four-year schools like the UMGC, the University of Virginia, Southern New Hampshire University and the University of Mary Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.