Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.