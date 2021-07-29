Unidirectional Flushing set for Lakeview and Monticello Street Areas Aug. 2-4

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing (UDF) of water distribution in sections of the Lakeview Subdivision, including the Monticello Street area, beginning Monday, Aug. 2, through Wednesday, Aug. 4, weather permitting.
Flushing crews will be working daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
