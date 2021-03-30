Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.