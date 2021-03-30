Carson Beard has been elected to be Culpeper County Circuit Court's clerk in a special March 30 election, according to unofficial results posted to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results say Beard received 4,459 votes, compared to his opponent Marshall Keene's 1,817 votes.
Beard said on Tuesday night that he is "so thankful for all of the support."
"I couldn't have done it without the citizens of Culpeper County," he said.
Beard will fill out the three-plus years remaining on the eight-year term of retired clerk Janice Corbin. He has worked in the office in varying roles since 2014 and has served as interim clerk since Corbin's retirement.
Just after 4 p.m. on the day of the election, Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said "the turnout has been really good for a special election." He added that there is nothing to compare the turnout as there have been no local special elections in recent history that were not held in conjunction with a general election.
