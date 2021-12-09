UPDATE 2:43 p.m.:
Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo has canceled the protest.
"As you may be aware, some students have been involved in planning a protest at EVHS on Friday morning," the statement read. "This protest was in response to misperceptions that the school administration did not conduct a proper investigation of an allegation of a sexual assault occurring during wrestling practice."
Social media posts, the statement continued, have stoked "misinformation and have increased tensions among some students, parents, and community members."
The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office also advised the school threats have been made to bring weapons to the protest.
"No protest in which the safety of students could be compromised will be authorized by the school administration," the statement read.
Any student who initiates a protest will be subject to disciplinary action. Any parent or community member who initiates a protest will be asked to leave
school property.
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins on Thursday recommended Eastern View High School students cease plans to hold a demonstration as a result of a recent alleged sexual assault, according to a statement posted on social media.
"Given the volatile nature of the accusations and the publication of the same it is my recommendation, as Sheriff, that the planned protest does not take place," Jenkins wrote. "I make this recommendation based upon the possibility of violence to students and the public.”
According to the post, EVHS administration reported an alleged incident of assault involving athletes on the school’s wrestling team. The sheriff's office completed an investigation, and "no criminal charges have been placed."
Following a now removed news story from the Culpeper Star-Exponent about the alleged assault, the post read, "there have been numerous threats of violence made as a result of the reported event."
A Facebook post yesterday posted in community group, "Culpeper, VA Ladies," outlined students' plans to stage a demonstration at 7:15 a.m. in the senior parking lot on Friday "to speak out against the corrupt administration allowing these things to be left unpunished."
It is unclear whether the demonstration will be held.
This story will be updated as information comes out.
