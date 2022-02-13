Virginia State Police have charged two people in a fatal two-vehicle accident involving a cattle hauler that occurred on Saturday night.
At 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 12, a 2004 Ford F-350 was traveling north on Rte. 29 when it attempted a left turn onto Rte. 718, police said. As the Ford crossed over Rte. 29, it collided with a southbound 2014 Mercedes SUV. The Ford was hauling a livestock trailer along with 14 cattle.
The driver of the Mercedes, Ginger A. Goff, 57, of Culpeper, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Goff was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Mercedes, Adam S. Atkins, 56, of Culpeper, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
Atkins later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, Peter R. Jones, 33, of Amissville, was uninjured in the crash. Jones was wearing a seatbelt.
Goff was charged with driving under the influence, and Jones was charged with failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
..............................................................................................................
(1) comment
"a trailer hauling 14 cattle was struck on Route 29 in Culpeper"
It'd sure be helpful if a more precise location on Route 29 could be provided. If not its proximity to one of our four interchanges, perhaps a mile-marker notation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.