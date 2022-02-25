Both the driver and passenger of a vehicle struck by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle have died, according to Virginia State Police.
Driver Brian Dangerfield, 65, of Bealton, died on scene from his injuries and passenger Mary Dangerfield, 65, of Bealton died after being transported to Mary Washington Hospital.
Both were wearing their seatbelts.
Dangerfield was traveling west in 2018 Toyota Camry on Route 1700 when he stopped at a stop sign. As the car proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, it pulled into the path of a 2014 Dodge Charger owned by the sheriff’s office. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the car, causing it to overturn into the median.
The driver of the Dodge, Brock Smith, 25, of Amissville, was also transported to Mary Washington Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Smith, a deputy, was on duty at the time of the accident.
VSP Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation, which remains ongoing with the assistance of the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
