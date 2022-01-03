VSP continues to respond to numerous tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles that became stuck/disabled on Interstate 95 near the Rappahannock River bridge and Fredericksburg. There were a few minor crashes, but no injuries reported.
Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles. VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Buckle Up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
