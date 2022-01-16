The VSP Culpeper Division has responded to 37 disabled vehicles and 29 traffic crashes.
Since midnight on Sunday, the Culpeper Division has responded to 21 disabled vehicles and six traffic crashes.
As the storm continues to cross the state, Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday especially along the Interstate 81 corridor. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
If you MUST travel during the storm, please take these safety tips into consideration:
- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
- Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- As the storm moves through the state, there will be an increased chance of encountering emergency vehicles assisting motorists. If it is safe to do so, carefully move over and give these responders plenty of room to safely work.
