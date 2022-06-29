UPDATE: Jennifer Smith, the northern district administrator of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, said Wednesday Yates's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was homicide.
The medical examiner's office completed their investigation earlier this month.
Used in medical terms, homicide is a manner of death classification meaning the killing of one by another.
In a recent published report from the Virginia State Police, an incident from December 2021 that involved a car chase and death of a 21-year-old Culpeper man was deemed a justified officer-involved shooting.
According to Virginia's Annual Crime Analysis, the incident took place on Dec. 17 and involved both the Culpeper and Rappahannock county sheriff's offices. The report indicated the fatality was an officer-involved shooting and its status was deemed justified.
At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, the Town of Culpeper Police Department issued a "Be On the Lookout" notice to regional law enforcement for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, of Culpeper. An Emergency Custody Order (ECO) had been obtained by authorities for him and it was believed at the time that he may have been armed.
At about 9 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff's deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, later understood to be operated by Yates, stopped in the roadway on Route 231, or Etlan Road, in Madison County. As deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office approached the vehicle, Yates sped away and a pursuit ensued, police said.
During the course of the pursuit, Yates began firing shots at passing vehicles. When the pursuit continued north on Route 231 into Rappahannock County, a Rappahannock County Sheriff's deputy became involved in the chase. It was during this time that Yates fired and struck a Rappahannock County Deputy's vehicle multiple times, according to police.
As Yates was driving south on Route 707, or Slate Mills Road, near the intersection of Route 644, or Reva Road — which is inside Rappahannock County but right on the Culpeper County line — he began shooting at Culpeper County Sheriff's deputies who were stopped in the roadway and facing north on Slate Mills Road, law enforcement said. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office personnel returned fire. Yates’ vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned.
Deputies attempted to administer first aid, but Yates died at the scene, police said. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Two handguns were recovered from the vehicle. At the request of Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, and Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office investigated the pursuit and shooting that ensued.
To view the full report, go online to https://vsp.virginia.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CrimeInVirginia2021.pdf
