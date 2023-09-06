UPDATE AT 3:55 P.M.
The suspect, Harrison L. Jackson, 47, of Barboursville, Va., was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, five felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was transported to the Culpeper County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The victim, Jolanda M. Frye, 47, of Culpeper, Va., died at the scene due to her injuries.
Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.
................................................................................................................
A Culpeper man was taken into custody early Wednesday after police say he barricaded himself in an apartment and shot at officers who attempted to render aid to a dead woman inside.
At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Friendship Way in Culpeper County for an emergency call concerning a domestic incident where shots were fired inside an apartment.
Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered a man armed with a firearm, according to the release. The suspect retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment, the release said.
Law enforcement attempted to gain access to the residence to render aid to a woman who called 911 for help when the suspect began firing at them.
Law enforcement was able to determine the adult female was deceased when they began negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the release continued.
At 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex but has since been lifted.
The suspect's name has not been released.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
