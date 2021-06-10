A flash flood warning for Culpeper and Rappahannock counties has been extended through 3:30 a.m., with one to three more inches of rain on top of what's already fallen.
A slow-moving cold front brought high winds and an estimated 9 inches of rain to parts of Culpeper on Thursday evening, with authorities reporting extensive flooding across the county.
The 911 call center reported multiple trees and wires blown around several areas, with "well over" a dozen calls for roads blocked by flooding starting around 9 p.m.
If it’s not an emergency, stay home. Several roads in Culpeper have flooded, like the one photographed, and a flash flood warning is in effect. Stay home, stay safe, stay off the roads.— Culpeper PD (@CulpeperPD) June 11, 2021
Photo: Virginia Ave and Fourth St, courtesy Ofc. Earnshaw pic.twitter.com/iWd8M7TyCe
The National Weather Service called the flooding life-threatening and urged residents to either stay put or move to higher ground.
"Avoid leaving your house if possible," the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Do not drive through water. Turn around."
