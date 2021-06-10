At least four roads in Culpeper County and 12 secondary roads in Madison County are closed this morning due to flooding, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported.
Overnight storms dropped a reported eight-plus inches in Culpeper County, raising small streams over their banks and closing roads. Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper was underwater Friday morning.
Motorists should drive with extreme caution this morning and through the day as heavy rains are forecast to continue all day, VDOT said in a news release. Small streams can rise quickly and without warning due to heavy rain upstream. Two feet of water is enough to float most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs, and when a road is submerged a driver may not be able to tell whether the road is damaged or washed out.
For the latest information about road closures, check 511Virginia.org. A current list of road closures is at Road Conditions Table (511virginia.org).
As the water recedes, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will check the roads for damage before reopening them to traffic. Motorists should not drive around barricades, even if the water is down and the road appears passable since there may be damage that is not immediately apparent.
Culpeper's 911 call center reported multiple trees and wires blown around several areas, with "well over" a dozen calls for roads blocked by flooding Thursday night.
If it’s not an emergency, stay home. Several roads in Culpeper have flooded, like the one photographed, and a flash flood warning is in effect. Stay home, stay safe, stay off the roads.— Culpeper PD (@CulpeperPD) June 11, 2021
Photo: Virginia Ave and Fourth St, courtesy Ofc. Earnshaw pic.twitter.com/iWd8M7TyCe
The National Weather Service called the flooding life-threatening and urged residents to either stay put or move to higher ground.
"Avoid leaving your house if possible," the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Do not drive through water. Turn around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.