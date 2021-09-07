UPDATE: 1:39 p.m. Robert Zitz will be unable to attend due to health reasons. Dr. Nicole Simpson will be the only speaker.
Germanna Community College presents, Remembering 9/11 – 20 Years Later, an event featuring survivors as guest speakers at noon on Sept. 9. as a part of its Community Conversations series.
The event will feature Dr. Nicole B. Simpson and Robert Zitz. Simpson was on the 73rd floor of the World Trade Center’s Tower II. Zitz, a senior intelligence executive, was tasked with modernizing communications methods and technology between U.S. intelligence agencies to help prevent future acts of terrorism following the attack. He had an office in the Pentagon at the time of the attack.
The event is open to the public and free. Registration is required, here: https://vccs.zoom.us/j/84866106260
The event is also open to those who want to attend in person at the Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania.
