Utility line improvements commence soon on Glazier Street in Culpeper

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform utility line improvement operations on Glazier Street.
Weather permitting, this operation will run from from 8-6 p.m. March 30-31.
The utility line improvement operation will consist of the contractor performing
investigative operations within the Stormwater Pipe Culvert to identify areas of improvement by way of lining sections of the utility line.
A safety work zone on the above-stated roadway will require temporary closure of the travel lanes. A restricted parking area approximately 100 feet in length will be put in place on Fairview Village Court for equipment parking.
Motorists should expect delays for travel ways on this road and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
