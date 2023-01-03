UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023.
Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez.
Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and Leah Pearson.
Alaia weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measures 21.25 inches long.
Alaia will join her siblings, 3-year-old Alana and 1-year-old Ezekiel, who all reside in Manassas.
For more information about the Family Birth Center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, visit UVA Culpeper Medical Center in Virginia (uvahealth.com).
