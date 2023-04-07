Following updated guidance from UVA Health’s Infection Prevention and Control team, new policies on masking and visitation will go into effect this month at UVA Medical Center and other facilities in the Charlottesville area as well as UVA Health locations in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, according to a news release.
Health systems officials said because UVA Medical Center cares for many patients with compromised immune systems who are at higher risk for COVID-19 or other serious illnesses, there will be some differences in masking policies at University Hospital in Charlottesville compared with other UVA Health locations.
The updated policies are subject to change based on seasonal circumstances as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the surrounding communities. Patients may request their care teams wear masks during treatment and clinic visits where masking is optional. People with symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses will be required to mask at all times, regardless of location.
UVA Medical Center, University Hospital and area clinical facilities
Effective 7 a.m., April 18, the following policies will go into effect:
Visitation
University Hospital at UVA Medical Center will return to the visitation policy in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Inpatients: UVA Health will not restrict, limit or otherwise deny visitation privileges unless the visitation is medically or therapeutically disruptive or infringes upon the patient’s rights and/or safety or the rights and/or safety of others. Only one person may stay overnight, and they must be 18 years or older. Pediatric patients may have two overnight visitors. Additional information is available on UVAHealth.com. Visitation may be limited for other reasons such as infection control concerns or privacy issues.
• Visitation to COVID-19 positive patients: Two visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. One designated visitor is permitted by the bedside overnight for pediatric patients and for adult patients with disabilities or other special needs who require a family caregiver at the bedside. The number of visits by the designated visitor should be kept to the minimum needed to help care for the patient.
Culpeper and Northern Virginia
Effective 7 a.m. April 10, the following policies will go into effect:
Visitation
UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper and Northern Virginia also will return to the visitation policies in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Culpeper Medical Center: Inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time during the visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parents or an adult responsible for the child should accompany any visitors younger than 12. Additional information is available on UVA Health.com.
• Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center: These hospitals generally allow unrestricted visitation 24 hours a day and strongly encourage visitors to consider the 9 a.m.-8 p.m. window to support quiet hours for patients. Some limitations may be placed based on factors that include the patient’s condition and their location within the hospital. Visitors younger than 12 must be supervised by an adult while visiting. Additional information is available on UVAHealth.com.
