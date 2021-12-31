With COVID-19 cases surging, UVA Health late Thursday announced visitors will not be permitted in inpatient units, emergency departments, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas at UVA Prince William Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
In addition, public spaces – including hospital lobbies, cafeterias and waiting areas – are closed to members of the public.
"UVA Health also continues to encourage all community members to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. Booster shots have been shown to increase the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant. Data shows that a booster increases omicron infection protection from ~30% to 70%-75%, makes symptoms much milder and dramatically reduces the risk of severe disease or hospitalization," the health system said in a statement.
Limited exceptions for specific patients can be made if the visitor is not COVID-19 positive and does not have symptoms of COVID-19 or other contagious illness. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital, must always wear a mask and must remain with the patient at all times.
Exceptions include:
Pediatric patients and adults requiring guardianship may be accompanied by one designated adult visitor 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, emergency department visit or outpatient visit or procedure.
Laboring mothers may designate one adult individual to support them for the entirety of their stay.
Additional special circumstances as determined case-by-case.
Anyone with questions may call one of the community medical centers before coming to a UVA Health facility.
UVA Prince William Medical Center main line – 703.369.8000
UVA Haymarket Medical Center main line – 571.284.1000
UVA Culpeper Medical Center main line – 540.829.4100
