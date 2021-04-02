On Monday, anyone 16 or over in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine as the region shifts into phase two of distribution.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 or over while the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those under 18.
The health district will also continue vaccinating anyone in phases 1a, 1b, and 1c who registers to receive it.
While vaccine supply is increasing, a Virginia Department of Health news release says it remains limited. Lorrie Andrew-Spear, VDH's risk communications manager, asked for residents to "be patient as we continue to reach out to the most at-risk and underserved, while offering vaccine to each person who desires it as soon as possible."
"We are devoting every available resource to this effort," she said.
Acting Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, said "we are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to the majority of our population."
“Please understand that we will still book the elderly and most at-risk first. Everyone who lives or works in Virginia is encouraged to enroll on the state pre-registration list, to facilitate setting up a vaccine appointment," he said.
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
- Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.
- We’re not accepting walk-ins at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
- Please be prepared to show your invitation (email or text) or proof of your name.
"Remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household," the news release says. "We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, and Wash your hands."
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
