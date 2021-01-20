Over 2,000 Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District residents have received coronavirus vaccines, with the majority of recipients being front-line health care workers. Still, Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said the area “is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand.”
As of press time on Jan. 20, the health district reported 8,682 total cases since spring and 84 deaths. Culpeper has logged the most cases in the district with 3,534. Culpeper has reported 31 deaths, which increased by eight over the last two weeks. Culpeper also reported 415 new cases in those two weeks.
In addition to front-line workers, local vaccines have gone to the next prioritized demographic of individuals over 65 or those between 18-64 with underlying health issues. During the week of Jan. 19, over 800 school employees in the health district were vaccinated. The vaccinations are being administered by appointment, not on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who want vaccinations should fill out a survey on the health department’s website at rrhd.org.
When the state recently announced that individuals in the second priority group could get vaccinated, the health district’s phone lines became inundated with calls. Kartchner said the state’s announcement essentially made people think they could get vaccinated when there were not enough doses for everyone interested.
Every week, Virginia receives about 100,000 doses, which are allotted to health districts and hospitals. With about 8.5 million Virginians, Culpeper Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said 100,000 doses “can only go so far” and vaccinating so many people is an “unprecedented” and “massive undertaking.” Locally, Ooten said there is not much that can be done regarding that “bottleneck” in the supply chain.
Kartchner noted that the health district has about 180,000 residents, of which he estimated about 100,000 will be vaccinated. At the rate the health district expects to receive vaccines - 600-1,500 weekly doses for the next two months - it would take between about one to two years for local vaccinations to be completed.
“To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated,” Kartchner said.
Hopefully, Ooten said vaccinations will be easier to come by when pharmacies and physicians start receiving doses and additional vaccines receive Food and Drug Administration approval.
The health district, emergency services and Culpeper Medical Center are also working together to increase efficiency. Now that the medical center has vaccinated its frontline workers, additional doses are being given to the health district.
Additionally, EMS staff are becoming certified vaccinators so more can be administered.
Being a frontline worker, Ooten has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. He explained the vaccine made his arm “a little sore” and he felt a bit lethargic and had a low-grade fever the next day.
“They were very, very mild side effects,” he said.
While some area residents have felt “rough” the day after being vaccinated, Ooten said most of what he has heard mirrors his experience and he has not heard of local cases involving severe side effects.
Ooten said that health, emergency and county officials understand that people are anxious to be vaccinated and they are taking every possible step to make it happen as soon as possible.
“It’s a long haul and we’re hopeful that with an influx of more vaccines and the boots on the ground that if people remain patient we will get through it, we will get through it as fast as we possibly can,” Ooten said.
