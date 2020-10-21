Fire and rescue volunteer organizations received more than a plaque and thanks as the result of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s Valor Awards, as the $1,500 profit from the event was donated to the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Charles “Jr.” Perryman, Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s deputy chief, noted that Fire and Rescue’s fundraising and donations are “way down” amid the COVID-19 pandemic as certain events are impossible to hold.
“This is going to be a really tough year for us. So every little bit helps us, thank you so much for taking care of us,” he said.
Normally, Chamber President Jeff Say explained the Valor Awards is a “break-even event” that never broke even. Instead of turning a profit, the ceremony is meant to give back and say thank you to local first responders.
On top of giving the usual thanks, Say said “our community responded in the middle of a pandemic” and “we were able to turn a profit for the first time” in the event’s three-year history.
The proper way to handle that profit, Say added, is donating it to the volunteers who risk their lives for the sake of keeping the community safe. Say noted that it is heartwarming to live in a place where neighbors volunteer to help the community while others give back and say thank you to the first responders.
The money was raised through a series of sponsorship options, including the “honor a local hero” fundraising campaign in which $25 went toward purchasing a Valor Awards ticket for a first responder while the remaining $25 went toward overhead. Those who donated included businesses, non-profits and individuals.
With there being eight volunteer fire and rescue stations in Culpeper, Say noted that “when you get right down to it....$1,500 split between the eight is not a lot of money” when departments need big-ticket items such as new fire apparatuses.
