Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper District are closely monitoring weather forecasts and preparing for another major winter storm that is expected to arrive early Sunday and drop a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Piedmont Virginia through the day. Similar conditions are expected across most of the Commonwealth.
Crews are pretreating Interstate 64, I-66 and major highways across the district today with a brine solution that will help melt precipitation as it begins. Drivers across Virginia will see similar pretreatment all day today and should give the brine trucks and escort vehicles plenty of room to work.
VDOT crews will report to work Sunday morning to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. If snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.
VDOT urges the public to complete preparations for the storm today and tomorrow so they do not have to travel during the storm. For those who must travel during winter weather, be prepared with essential items, including:
Keep at last a half-tank of fuel in the vehicle
Keep a blanket in the vehicle
Keep winter clothing in the vehicle: Winter coat, heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat
A snow shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter
Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, ice scraper, phone charger and map (in case your phone battery goes dead)
Non-perishable snacks and water
Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.
