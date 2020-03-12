The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) — Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion is October 2020.
Waterloo Bridge — Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion is April 2021.
Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
