VDOT construction and maintenance work scheduled

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, throughout the upcoming week.
- Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.
Culpeper traffic information is also available online at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
