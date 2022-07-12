Virginia Department of Transportation crews will close the low water bridge on Route 628 (Butler Store Road) from 7-3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The bridge is about 0.2 miles east of Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in Culpeper County.
Weekend storms uprooted a huge tree on the Hazel River, and it lodged under the bridge. VDOT needs to remove the tree and other storm debris to avoid damage to the bridge.
Butler Store Road will close between Endless View Lane and Monumental Mills Road.
Local traffic can get around the work by heading south on Route 611 (Waterford Road), east on Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), and north on Monumental Mills Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.