VDOT lists construction, maintenance work for April 27-May 1

The following Virginia Department of Transportation highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in Culpeper County during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.
• Business U.S. 15 (Remington Road) — Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion is October.
• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) — Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the U.S. 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• (NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) — Intersection improvements at U.S. 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion is June 19.
• Waterloo Bridge — Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
