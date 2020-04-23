VDOT to begin work next week on intersection improvements at Clevengers Corner

The Virginia Department of Transportation will offset the left-turn lanes in both directions on Route 211 (Lee Highway) at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) in Culpeper County starting next week.
The improvements will shift each left-turn lane to provide better visibility of oncoming traffic and improve traffic flow, particularly during the afternoon commute.
Starting Monday, April 27, and continuing weekdays until June 19, work will mostly occur in the median. Intermittent left-turn lane closures will take place during off-peak travel times.
Drivers are asked to remain aware of equipment and workers near the travel lanes and obey signs, barrels and other traffic controls.
